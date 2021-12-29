Federal Bank partners Schwing Stetter India

VG Sakthi Kumar, managing director, Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd said, “India has emerged as the third largest market for construction equipment globally. Schwing Stetter has in the recent past, expanded the product range that covers the entire spectrum of construction equipment industry. With huge investments taking place through the National Infrastructure pipeline, we hope our association with Federal Bank will help the customers to easily acquire machines built with the best technology, in the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with futuristic and digitalized solutions for construction industry."