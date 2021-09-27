Federal Bank partners with NPCI to launch credit card with lowest APR

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Federal Bank on Monday said it has partnered with National Payments Council of India (NPCI) to launch a contactless credit card. The bank, in its statement, claimed that the card has the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) in the industry starting at just 5.88% per annum.

Federal Bank on Monday said it has partnered with National Payments Council of India (NPCI) to launch a contactless credit card. The bank, in its statement, claimed that the card has the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) in the industry starting at just 5.88% per annum.

APR refers to the annual interest rate accrued on a credit card if the cardholder fails to pay the bill in full. The industry average is 20-35% APR . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

APR refers to the annual interest rate accrued on a credit card if the cardholder fails to pay the bill in full. The industry average is 20-35% APR . Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The card can be applied for through Federal Bank’s mobile banking application FedMobile. It will be issued and made available for use instantly until the physical card is delivered.

The Federal Bank RuPay Signet Contactless Credit Card promises to give access to a variety of offers and deals across travel, food and dining, shopping, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The offers include Amazon Gift vouchers as welcome benefits, attractive reward points, Buy One Get One (BOGO) free offer at INOX, complimentary membership programs, complimentary Swiggy vouchers, complimentary lounge access at Domestic and International airports and much more," the bank said in its statement.

Further, the bank will offer 3x rewards on spends for electronics and apparels, 2x rewards on entertainment category and 1x rewards for other categories on the card.

“Specially designed for millennial customers, this card offers an interesting 3-2-1 rewards structure personalised for them," the bank statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, Federal Bank had partnered with fintech company OneCard to launch a mobile-based credit card with an aim to cash in on the consumer credit demand which is expected to peak around the festive season on the back of economic revival.