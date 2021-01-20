Federal Bank reports 8% fall in Q3 net profit on higher provisions

MUMBAI : South based Federal Bank on Wednesday reported 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in its net profit to ₹404 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 owing to higher provisions against potential bad loans. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹441 crore during the same quarter last year.

Bank’s provisions grew 84% to ₹559 crore in the Q3 compared with ₹303 crore in the Q2.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to ₹3470 crore during the period under review compared to ₹3552 crore in the September quarter. As a percentage of total assets, gross NPA stood at 2.71% at the end of December compared to 2.84% in the Q2. The gross NPA would have been 3.38% after taking into account the non-performa slippages.

While the bank added fresh bad loans of only ₹22 crore during the quarter, the proforma slippages of third quarter stood at ₹863 crore. The proforma slippages are those loans which would have slipped had it not been come under the standstill clause. The bank restructured ₹663 crore in the third quarter and another ₹376 crore till 16 January, taking the total Covid specific restructuring to ₹1067 crore so far. The bank expects covid-19 restructuring to be at ₹1500- ₹1600 crore by fiscal year 2021.

Operationally, the bank saw a strong growth with net interest income seeing a 24% y-o-y growth to ₹1437 crore as on 31 December 2020 compared to ₹1380 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advances book grew 6% driven by retail especially gold loans which saw a 16% growth. Deposits saw a growth of 12% year on year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via