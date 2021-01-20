OPEN APP
Federal Bank reports 8% fall in Q3 net profit on higher provisions
Federal Bank did not disclose the financial details of the transaction with True North. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Federal Bank reports 8% fall in Q3 net profit on higher provisions

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:47 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  Operationally, the bank saw a strong growth with net interest income seeing a 24% y-o-y growth to 1437 crore as on 31 December 2020 compared to 1380 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

MUMBAI : South based Federal Bank on Wednesday reported 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in its net profit to 404 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 owing to higher provisions against potential bad loans. The bank had reported a net profit of 441 crore during the same quarter last year.

Bank’s provisions grew 84% to 559 crore in the Q3 compared with 303 crore in the Q2.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 3470 crore during the period under review compared to 3552 crore in the September quarter. As a percentage of total assets, gross NPA stood at 2.71% at the end of December compared to 2.84% in the Q2. The gross NPA would have been 3.38% after taking into account the non-performa slippages.

While the bank added fresh bad loans of only 22 crore during the quarter, the proforma slippages of third quarter stood at 863 crore. The proforma slippages are those loans which would have slipped had it not been come under the standstill clause. The bank restructured 663 crore in the third quarter and another 376 crore till 16 January, taking the total Covid specific restructuring to 1067 crore so far. The bank expects covid-19 restructuring to be at 1500- 1600 crore by fiscal year 2021.

Operationally, the bank saw a strong growth with net interest income seeing a 24% y-o-y growth to 1437 crore as on 31 December 2020 compared to 1380 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advances book grew 6% driven by retail especially gold loans which saw a 16% growth. Deposits saw a growth of 12% year on year.

