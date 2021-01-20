Federal Bank reports 8% fall in Q3 net profit on higher provisions

While the bank added fresh bad loans of only ₹22 crore during the quarter, the proforma slippages of third quarter stood at ₹863 crore. The proforma slippages are those loans which would have slipped had it not been come under the standstill clause. The bank restructured ₹663 crore in the third quarter and another ₹376 crore till 16 January, taking the total Covid specific restructuring to ₹1067 crore so far. The bank expects covid-19 restructuring to be at ₹1500- ₹1600 crore by fiscal year 2021.

