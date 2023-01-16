Federal Bank revises FD and savings account rates effective from today

Federal Bank revises FD and savings account rates effective from today4 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- The private sector lender Federal Bank has revised its interest rates on savings bank deposits and fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Federal Bank has revised its interest rates on savings bank deposits and fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 16, 2023. This declaration has been made by the bank in keeping with its good Q3 performance.
The private sector lender Federal Bank has revised its interest rates on savings bank deposits and fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 16, 2023. This declaration has been made by the bank in keeping with its good Q3 performance.
Interest rates for savings bank deposits of Federal Bank are linked with repo rate which now stands at 6.25%. On a savings account end of the balance of less than ₹5 lakhs, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.20% below RBI's repo rate, and on a savings account end of the balance of ₹5 lakhs to less than ₹50 lakhs, Federal Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.20% below RBI’s repo rate for amount below ₹5 lakhs and 3.15% below RBI's repo rate for balance of ₹5 lakhs and above.
Interest rates for savings bank deposits of Federal Bank are linked with repo rate which now stands at 6.25%. On a savings account end of the balance of less than ₹5 lakhs, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.20% below RBI's repo rate, and on a savings account end of the balance of ₹5 lakhs to less than ₹50 lakhs, Federal Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.20% below RBI’s repo rate for amount below ₹5 lakhs and 3.15% below RBI's repo rate for balance of ₹5 lakhs and above.
The bank is currently offering interest rates that are 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for balances under ₹5 lakh, 3.15% below the RBI's repo rate for balances between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh, and 3.00% below the RBI's repo rate for balances of ₹50 lakh and above on savings account balances between ₹50 lakh and less than ₹5 crore. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 lakh and 0.75% below the RBI's repo rate for the remaining balance over ₹1 lakh on savings accounts with balances of ₹5 crore to less than ₹50 crore.
The bank is currently offering interest rates that are 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for balances under ₹5 lakh, 3.15% below the RBI's repo rate for balances between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh, and 3.00% below the RBI's repo rate for balances of ₹50 lakh and above on savings account balances between ₹50 lakh and less than ₹5 crore. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 lakh and 0.75% below the RBI's repo rate for the remaining balance over ₹1 lakh on savings accounts with balances of ₹5 crore to less than ₹50 crore.
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 lakh and 0.25% below the RBI's repo rate for the remaining balance over ₹1 lakh on a savings account end-of-day balance of ₹50 crores and above.
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.20% below the RBI's repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 lakh and 0.25% below the RBI's repo rate for the remaining balance over ₹1 lakh on a savings account end-of-day balance of ₹50 crores and above.
Because interest rates are linked with repo rates, they will fluctuate as and when the repo rate is adjusted by the RBI on a T+1 basis. The daily end-of-the-day balances held in savings bank accounts (Resident/NRE/ONR) will be utilized to compute the interest rates for these accounts, which will be credited to the appropriate accounts on a quarterly basis.
Because interest rates are linked with repo rates, they will fluctuate as and when the repo rate is adjusted by the RBI on a T+1 basis. The daily end-of-the-day balances held in savings bank accounts (Resident/NRE/ONR) will be utilized to compute the interest rates for these accounts, which will be credited to the appropriate accounts on a quarterly basis.
The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, and Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 60 days is eligible for an interest rate of 4.00% from Federal Bank, and a deposit tenor of 61 days to 90 days is now eligible for an interest rate of 4.25% from the bank.
The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, and Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 60 days is eligible for an interest rate of 4.00% from Federal Bank, and a deposit tenor of 61 days to 90 days is now eligible for an interest rate of 4.25% from the bank.
Deposits maturing between 91 and 119 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while deposits due between 120 and 180 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits due in the next 181 days to 270 days, and an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in the next 271 days to less than a year. For deposits held for one year, Federal Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%, while for deposits held for more than one year but less than 18 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.60%.
Deposits maturing between 91 and 119 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while deposits due between 120 and 180 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits due in the next 181 days to 270 days, and an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in the next 271 days to less than a year. For deposits held for one year, Federal Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%, while for deposits held for more than one year but less than 18 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.60%.
Deposits maturing between 18 months and two years will earn interest at a rate of 7.25%, while those due between two years and three years or less will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is currently giving a 6.50% interest rate on fixed deposits due in three years to less than five years and a 6.30% interest rate on deposits maturing in five years to 2221 days. Deposits that mature in 2222 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.40%, and deposits that mature in 2223 days or more will now earn interest at a rate of 6.30%.
Deposits maturing between 18 months and two years will earn interest at a rate of 7.25%, while those due between two years and three years or less will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is currently giving a 6.50% interest rate on fixed deposits due in three years to less than five years and a 6.30% interest rate on deposits maturing in five years to 2221 days. Deposits that mature in 2222 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.40%, and deposits that mature in 2223 days or more will now earn interest at a rate of 6.30%.
Federal Bank said on Monday that its third quarter ended in December 2022 for the current fiscal year, or Q3 FY23, had its highest standalone net profit ever at ₹803.6 crore, a jump of 54% from ₹521.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. It reported its highest operational profit ever at 1274.21Cr, up 39% from the same period last year.
Federal Bank said on Monday that its third quarter ended in December 2022 for the current fiscal year, or Q3 FY23, had its highest standalone net profit ever at ₹803.6 crore, a jump of 54% from ₹521.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. It reported its highest operational profit ever at 1274.21Cr, up 39% from the same period last year.
The bank recorded its highest-ever net interest income of Rs. 1957 Cr., an increase of 27.14% YoY, along with ROA for Q3 of 1.33% and ROE of 15.91%. The bank said that its GNPA and NNPA dropped to 2.43% and 0.73%, respectively, and that its NIM climbed to 3.49%, up 22 bps YoY. As of December 31, 2022, the bank's total business amounted to Rs. 369581.25 Cr, representing a growth of 16.89%. From Rs. 175431.70 Cr as of December 31, 2021, to Rs. 201408.12 Cr as of December 31, 2022, the total amount of deposits grew. CASA Deposits increased by 7.19% to Rs. 68967.14 crore.
The bank recorded its highest-ever net interest income of Rs. 1957 Cr., an increase of 27.14% YoY, along with ROA for Q3 of 1.33% and ROE of 15.91%. The bank said that its GNPA and NNPA dropped to 2.43% and 0.73%, respectively, and that its NIM climbed to 3.49%, up 22 bps YoY. As of December 31, 2022, the bank's total business amounted to Rs. 369581.25 Cr, representing a growth of 16.89%. From Rs. 175431.70 Cr as of December 31, 2021, to Rs. 201408.12 Cr as of December 31, 2022, the total amount of deposits grew. CASA Deposits increased by 7.19% to Rs. 68967.14 crore.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, said, “An all-round strong operating performance has helped us deliver the highest ever quarterly profit of 804Cr. Credit Cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.43% and 0.73% respectively. Broad based asset growth of 19%, coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher ROA, currently at 1.33%."
Commenting on the results, Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, said, “An all-round strong operating performance has helped us deliver the highest ever quarterly profit of 804Cr. Credit Cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.43% and 0.73% respectively. Broad based asset growth of 19%, coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher ROA, currently at 1.33%."