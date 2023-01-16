Federal Bank revises FD and savings account rates effective from today

Deposits maturing between 91 and 119 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while deposits due between 120 and 180 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits due in the next 181 days to 270 days, and an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in the next 271 days to less than a year. For deposits held for one year, Federal Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%, while for deposits held for more than one year but less than 18 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.60%.