Federal Bank revises interest rates on savings account and FDs effective from today: Details inside2 min read 17 May 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Federal Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Federal Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective from today 17-05-2023. Following the revision, a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.75% for senior citizens on fixed deposits.
