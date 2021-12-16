Federal Bank starts international banking services for individuals at GIFT city

Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director, Federal Bank said, “Federal Bank, being one of the first entrants to GIFT City, has been serving corporate customers since its inception. With the recent changes, a window is opened for retail clients, offering an opportunity for our NRI clients, to look at some of the offerings like foreign currency deposits, which enables them to earn interest on short term deposits of less than one year that is not available on FCNR deposits at domestic branches, and many more such benefits."