comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Finance minister asks regional rural banks to focus on flagship schemes
Back

Finance minister asks regional rural banks to focus on flagship schemes

 1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:43 PM IST Livemint

Nirmala Sitharaman said RRBs should continue their focus on flagship schemes of the Central government such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, etc.

Chairing a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of RRBs from the southern region in Chennai, Sitharaman said that RRBs and sponsor banks should improve their current and savings account (CASA) ratio (PTI)Premium
Chairing a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of RRBs from the southern region in Chennai, Sitharaman said that RRBs and sponsor banks should improve their current and savings account (CASA) ratio (PTI)

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) should continue their focus on flagship schemes of the Central government such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, KCC, KCC Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, and aim for their saturation.

Chairing a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of RRBs from the southern region in Chennai, Sitharaman said that RRBs and sponsor banks should improve their current and savings account (CASA) ratio.

Sitharaman also highlighted the CD ratio, gross NPAs, and provision coverage ratio (PCR) of RRBs.

The meeting was attended by secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), senior RBI officials and senior finance department officials of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka.

"The Union Finance Minister stated that better adoption of technology, Loan Management System and Core Banking System should be done in a time-bound manner in the #RRBs of the Southern region," the finance ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.

The finance minister also said that RRBs should focus on increasing digitally active customers in line with the government’s effort to move towards greater digitalisation.

The minister added that the sponsor banks should map RRBs with MSME clusters and improve their presence in these clusters, while devising innovative products for serve MSMEs in a better way.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 07:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout