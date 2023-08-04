Finance minister asks regional rural banks to focus on flagship schemes

Finance minister asks regional rural banks to focus on flagship schemes1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) should continue their focus on flagship schemes of the Central government such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, KCC, KCC Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, and aim for their saturation.