Finance ministry asks public sector banks to address MSME sector challenges

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has asked state-owned banks to address micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector’s challenges, particularly pertaining to availability of credit.

“It is therefore, requested that a CGM/GM (chief general manager/general manager) level officer may be specifically designated to do an in-depth analysis of the progress made and issues in availability of credit, still being faced by the MSMEs," the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

MSME sector has always been one of the key focus areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and has been taking steps to iron out issues the sector is grappling with. MSME sector plays a crucial towards employment generation as well as exports, thereby propelling economic growth.

The lingering effect of demonetization and the subsequent roll out of the goods and services tax (GST), coupled with a slowdown in the economy brought disruption in the MSME sector.

Towards easing the sector’s woes, in November, 2018, the Prime Minister introduced several measures including an option of getting loans up to ₹1 crore in 59 minutes.

The government has also asked the bank general managers to get details of MSMEs who are availing loans from the banks, details of accounts that have turned into bad loans. They have also been asked get details of accounts where resolution has been done, as per the banking regulator’s January 1, 2019 circular.

“The Heads of all PSBs have been also asked that all sincere efforts should be made so that during the process of formalisation, the MSMEs may not suffer in want of credit which should be available to them as per the extant guidelines," the ministry said.



