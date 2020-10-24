Finance ministry issues guidelines to implement interest waiver on loans

NEW DELHI : The finance ministry has issued guidelines for a scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest to borrowers of specified loan accounts from March 1-August 31. The benefit will be routed through lending institutions, the ministry said in a circular addressed to banks and other lending institutions on Saturday.

The lender has to credit the amount to the account of the borrower on or before 5 November, giving relief to borrowers ahead of Diwali. Thereafter, lenders will have to claim reimbursement by 15 December.

The lender has to credit the amount to the account of the borrower on or before 5 November, giving relief to borrowers ahead of Diwali. Thereafter, lenders will have to claim reimbursement by 15 December.

The benefit will be extended for loans availed by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), education loans, housing, consumer durables, credit card dues, auto loans, personal and professional loans and consumption loans. The outstanding amount cannot exceed ₹2 crore, as on February 29, 2020. The loan should not be a non-performing asset as on 29 February.

“Any borrower whose aggregate of all facilities with lending institutions is more than ₹2 crore (sanctioned limits or outstanding amount) will not be eligible for ex-gratia payment under this scheme," the circular said.

The lending institution has to be either a banking company, or a public sector bank, co-operative bank or a regional rural bank, or All India Financial Institution, a non-banking financial institution, housing finance company or a micro finance institution.

The government will have to take a hit of ₹6,500 crore for the implementation of the scheme, a senior government official said.

The development comes soon after the Supreme Court on October 14 pulled up the government for seeking a month’s time to waive interest on interest compounded on loans during the moratorium period, asking the Centre to implement its decision to waive the interest at the earliest. The case has been adjourned to 2 November.

“Why one-month time to implement such a small decision... Benefits of government’s concessions to borrowers up to ₹2crore must be implemented as soon as possible," the apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March allowed a three-month moratorium from paying EMIs and payment of all term loans due between 1 March and 31 May. It extended moratorium on term loans till 31 August amid the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19. Thereafter, petitioner Gajendra Sharma, a borrower from Agra, had submitted that no interest should be charged during the moratorium because people are facing ‘extreme hardship’.