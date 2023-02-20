Finance Ministry to meet heads of top PSBs, private lenders on Wednesday
The meeting will be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and extension of ECLGS and LGSCAS beyond March 31 will be on agenda
NEW DELHI : To review the progress of emergency credit line guarantee scheme to help businesses affected by COVID-19, the finance ministry is likely to meet the heads of public sector banks and top four private lenders on Wednesday.
