Industry
Finance is not the Wild West; there is no place for cowboys here
Summary
- To maintain financial stability, the RBI has imposed restrictions on four NBFCs for excessive lending practices, signalling a firm stance against reckless growth.
Regulators, especially financial sector regulators, need to bare their teeth from time to time. And, when the occasion demands, show they are capable of biting as well.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more