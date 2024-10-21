Finance is not the Wild West; there is no place for cowboys here

This is not the first time the RBI has come down on recalcitrant NBFCs. Similar action had been taken against JM Financial (since lifted in October 2024) and IIFL in March this year when the RBI had directed JMFPL to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial public offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Nor is it the first time that RBI has cautioned NBFCs against cavalier behaviour.