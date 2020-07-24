Financial system remains sound despite the challenges: Shaktikanta Das

Two weeks ago Das had said that the economic impact of the pandemic may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks. Speaking at the SBI economic conclave, he had said that the banks should conduct periodic Covid stress test on their balancesheets to remain alert and also raise capital to deal with any shocks that could come up due to the pandemic. While the NBFC sector as a whole may still look resilient, the redemption pressure on NBFCs and mutual funds need close monitoring.