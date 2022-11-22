Financials turn flavour of the season for foreign investors

“In the near-term, loan growth is likely to remain strong and margins on uptrend until it normalizes in the next financial year. Even then, they are likely to remain steady and healthy. Asset quality concerns are behind us. We don’t see a material impact on credit costs in the medium term. With a strong capital (likely lesser dilution), we expect healthy operating metrics for the banks and, consequently, other financial institutions. It is also clearly visible in the FPI investments of the current month, which is greater than any other sector."