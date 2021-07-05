Fincare Small Finance Bank extends instant overdraft facility against FDs

Let’s say you have an FD of ₹1 Lakh with Fincare Small Finance Bank earning interest @ 7% p.a., with a maturity of three years. The bank is offering an overdraft limit of 75 per cent on this FD i.e. ₹75, 000. If you withdraw ₹30,000 from the overdraft limit against this fixed deposit, the interest shall be payable only on ₹30,000 and not on the entire ₹75,000.