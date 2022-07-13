Fincare Small Finance Bank launches video banking services for customers

Fincare Small Finance Bank launches video banking services for customers2 min read . 12:16 PM IST
- Fincare Small Finance Bank is a new-age bank with a Digital-first DNA
Mumbai: Fincare Small Finance Bank announced an expansion in its state-of-the-art banking services with the launch of its video banking services for customers.
Aimed at reducing waiting lines and offering location agnostic banking services, the Bank launched the video banking platform whereby customers can connect face-to-face with a customer service representative of the bank and also chat, simply by initiating a video call using the Bank’s WhatsApp channel.
The channel supports increased drive towards modern, digital means of banking with elements of higher personalization, quick and convenient, with the pleasure of a full interaction without having to visit a physical branch. This channel not only brings the bank closer to the customer, but also helps bespoke services possible.
Talking about the new proposition, Ashish Misra, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Banking, Fincare Small Finance Bank, said “Fincare Bank has been at the forefront of using innovative technologies to simplify the lives of customers and provide them with convenient platforms. As a digital bank, we are always looking to build capabilities that cater to the ‘convenience banking’ needs of customers. Video Banking is one such capability which aims to redefine the banking experience for millions of retail customers’’.
Fincare Small Finance Bank is a new-age bank with a Digital-first DNA. It offers modern banking services through banking outlets, ATM, WhatsApp, Mobile, Internet Banking, Video Banking and BOTs.
Fincare Small Finance Bank aims to transform banking for its customers through simple products, automated processes and instant decisions and transactions. Powered by technology, Fincare SFB, on the one hand, caters to the banking needs of micro-entrepreneurs as well as micro enterprises, enabling their financial inclusion, and on the other hand, provides modern and innovative banking services to the digitally-savvy, metro, and urban customers.
Fincare Small Finance Bank commenced banking operations on 21st July 2017 under Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, after receiving the final license from the RBI in May 2017. Fincare SFB has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, published in the Gazette of India dated April 13, 2019.
As of 31st March 2022, the bank serves 32+ Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of 12,000+.
