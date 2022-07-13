Fincare Small Finance Bank launches video banking services for customers

Talking about the new proposition, Ashish Misra, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Banking, Fincare Small Finance Bank, said “Fincare Bank has been at the forefront of using innovative technologies to simplify the lives of customers and provide them with convenient platforms. As a digital bank, we are always looking to build capabilities that cater to the ‘convenience banking’ needs of customers. Video Banking is one such capability which aims to redefine the banking experience for millions of retail customers’’.