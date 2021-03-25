Mumbai: As the nation gears up to get itself vaccinated for Covid-19 to end this year-long battle with the virus, Fincare Small Finance Bank announced that it will bear the cost of vaccination of all its employees.

This announcement was made as an expression of gratitude by the Bank towards its employees, who showed up and stayed up across the branches and administrative offices to keep the bank running during the challenging times. The bank will cover the cost of both doses to safeguard employee health and safety amidst rising cases in certain parts of the country. More than 8200 staff across the country are set to benefit from this initiative.

Commenting on this initiative, Rajeev Yadav, MD&CEO said, “At Fincare, we are constantly striving to build a people-centric culture. During the last year, our teams have withstood an extremely challenging pandemic that impacted lives and livelihood the world over. Every Fincarian demonstrated full passion and kept the branches operational and our technology & back-end process running in order to ensure seamless services for customers. In turn, the bank has extended comprehensive support to all its staff under its “Covid Fightback – The Fincare Way" initiative by way of special allowance, test reimbursement, insurance support, paid leave, doctor-on-call services etc. not only for staff but also for their family members. Continuing with our commitment to staff welfare, we are pleased to cover the cost of vaccination for all our staff."

As per Government guidelines, from 1 April all above the age of 45 years will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 with specified co-morbidities are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Fincare Small Finance Bank commenced banking operations on 21 July 2017 under Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, after receiving the final license from the RBI in May 2017. As of 30 September 2020, Fincare SFB serves over 26.5 lakh customers in 19 States/Union Territory, has total deposits of Rs. 5,200 crore, loan book of ₹5,300 crore, and a workforce of over 8000.

