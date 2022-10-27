Finmin backs more women as banking correspondents

“Even though 56% of bank account holders are women, just about 8-10% of women BCs are servicing these women customers. There is an urgent need to have more women agents as only these could help in bringing this important segment into the financial system quickly. Our surveys indicate that the need for financial instruments for the family is greater among women. So, raising BC numbers to 30% should be a starting point," said Kalpana Ajayan, regional head for South Asia, Women’s World Banking (WWB), an international non-profit organization that was part of the DFS committee on BCs.