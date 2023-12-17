FinMin revises letter, scotches PSU bank merger speculation
In a letter, the finance ministry said the members of the parliamentary panel would hold informal discussions with UCO Bank and Union Bank, besides Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, over the “regulatory mechanism in post-merger scenario”.
MUMBAI : The Union finance ministry has rectified the agenda of a parliamentary committee meeting scheduled for early next year, putting an end to speculation of a potential merger of public sector banks—UCO Bank with Union Bank of India, and Bank of India with Bank of Maharashtra.