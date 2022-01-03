Fino Payments Bank gets RBI nod for international remittance business

The customer segment of Fino Bank at the middle of the pyramid is targeted to families of many of the people working in foreign countries. They typically remit money back home to meet regular family expenses. They would already be using the services of Fino Bank like micro-ATM or Aadhaar Enabled Payment Services (AEPS) in some form. With this product, they will now be able to directly withdraw money remitted by their family members abroad at the nearest Fino Bank neighbourhood merchant point.