Fino Payments Bank holdco says changes in board composition due to policy decision

Earlier on 30 April, Fino Payments Bank had said that its shareholders the proposals to increase the authorised share capital of the bank and alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association (MoA)
After Fino Payments Bank shareholders rejected a proposal to reappoint two independent directors, the parent company Fino Paytech Ltd today said the changes in the board composition are on account of a "policy decision on the reappointment".
Earlier on 30 April, Fino Payments Bank had said that its shareholders the proposals to increase the authorised share capital of the bank and alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association (MoA); as well as the reappointment of independent directors Mahendra Kumar Chouhan and Punita Kumar Sinha.
The resolution to reappoint Chouhan and Sinha was voted down by 80 per cent of shareholders, which included 100 per cent of the promoter group.
Both Chouhan and Sinha have been on the bank’s board since 2017.
Shareholders also rejected the proposal on the amendment in Fino Payments Bank -Employee Stock Option Policy, 2020.
"There is speculation in the media over the reasons for the recent changes in the board composition of Fino Payments Bank. Fino Paytech, the holdco of the payments bank, wishes to clarify that these changes are only on account of a policy decision on the reappointment of independent directors," Fino Paytech said in a statement.
In order to introduce fresh talent and experience to meet the evolving challenges of the market, the board of Fino Paytech decided to limit the tenure of independent directors to one term, it said.
"This policy decision is applicable to all companies in the group. We thank the outgoing directors for their contribution," it added.
Fino Paytech, which is the holding company of the bank owning around 75 per cent stake, has investors like insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Corporation Bank, Union Bank, The Blackstone Group, Indian Bank, and others.
The Mumbai-based fintech operates on an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee and commission-based income generated from merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.
Fino Payments Bank shares surged by 2.21 per cent to settle at ₹305 apiece on BSE.