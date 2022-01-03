Fino Payments Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval for commencing international remittance business under the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS).

The bank will be undertaking inward cross-border money transfer activities in association with an overseas principal, the details of which are being worked out, as per the Fino Payments Bank press release issued on 3 January.

According to a World Bank release in November, India is expected to be the largest recipient of remittances globally in 2021 with an expected receipt of $87 billion. This is expected to grow by 3% in 2022 to $89.6 billion as a large number of workers are expected to return to the Gulf countries.

The customer segment of Fino Bank at the middle of the pyramid is targeted to families of many of the people working in foreign countries. The money remitted by family members abroad can now be directly withdrawn at the nearest micro-ATM or Aadhaar-Enabled Payment Services (AEPS) enabled Fino Bank’s neighbourhood merchant point, said the press release.

Major Ashish Ahuja, chief operating officer, Fino Payments Bank said, “Continuous product innovation is one of the core pillars of our model. International remittance further enhances our transaction-based product offerings. We will be ready to offer the inward remittance services to our customers by Q1 FY23."

Fino merchants provide services such as new account opening, cash deposit, money transfer, cash withdrawal via micro-ATMs or AEPS mechanisms, collect cash on behalf of various institutional clients among others. As a new offering international remittance will help augment income of merchants and the bank leading to strengthening of Fino’s robust distribution network, as per the press release.

“There is a major inward remittance corridor in states like Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We already have scaled up our merchant presence in all these geographies. We are therefore confident that the new offering will gain traction very quickly. We also expect to shore up more subscription based saving accounts due to this initiative as customers would prefer to park the remitted money in a Fino Bank account itself", added Major Ashish Ahuja.

Going forward Fino Bank will be open to partnering with more leading money transfer operators (MTOs) to widen its horizon across different countries. The Bank also has plans to commence outward remittance services soon. Fino Bank’s network of over 8 lakh merchants across the country, as of 30 September 2021, provides immense convenience to access domestic as well as cross-border remittances.

In addition to international remittance, the bank has in the pipeline various cross-sell offerings like mutual funds, loans, fixed deposits and others that are expected to contribute to its bottom line as part of its strategic vision of FY23 and beyond, as per the press release.

