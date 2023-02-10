Fintech apps now support RuPay credit card payments via UPI
- To deepen the usage of digital payments via UPI, the Reserve Bank of India, in June 2022, allowed linking of credit cards to the UPI platform
Fintech apps such as MobiKwik and Paytm now allow users to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for all merchant payments.
