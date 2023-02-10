Fintech apps such as MobiKwik and Paytm now allow users to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for all merchant payments.

To deepen the usage of digital payments via UPI, the Reserve Bank of India, in June 2022, allowed linking of credit cards to the UPI platform. Those in the industry believed that this move by the RBI is expected to widen the scope of UPI payments significantly.

A few fintech platforms in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have recently begun providing this facility. To start with, only Rupay credit card has been enabled for payments.

To activate, users need to link the RuPay credit card to their UPI ID. After that, one can choose to make the payment using the credit card by scanning the UPI-enabled QR codes after authorizing the transaction with the PIN. Note that both offline and online payments can be done using this facility.

UPI transactions are divided into two categories - person-to-merchant (P2M) and peer-to-peer (P2P). As the names suggest, the former includes money transfers between people and merchants (payments), while the latter deals with the money transfer between people.

Since, credit card payments are meant to be used only for payments to merchants and not for inter-bank money transfer between two people, the credit card payment via UPI is also enabled only for P2M payments. According to experts, merchant UPI IDs are different from personal UPI IDs, so, it is not difficult to distinguish between P2P payments and P2M payments.

The users wouldn’t be charged any fee for their transactions using credit cards via UPI.

However, the merchants are levied the MDR (merchant discount rate) charges by their banks for accepting payments via credit cards. “Online and offline merchants would have to pay the usual credit card MDR, which is about 1.7% for all transactions. However, offline merchants are exempted from MDR for transactions below ₹2000," said Upasana Taku, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik.

On the other hand, the current UPI payments backed by a bank account are currently exempted from MDR charges.

We have to wait and see if merchants would discourage consumers to make payments using credit card via UPI because of the MDR fee. “The merchants will be at a disadvantage if they refuse such payments, as the purchases using a credit card are usually of higher value than other payments," opined an industry expert who doesn’t want to be quoted.

Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank said, “we believe that this facility will enable convenience of payments, while also leading to greater penetration of the credit ecosystem in India."

Nevertheless, a user must be cautious and limit oneself from over utilising the leverage offered by credit cards.