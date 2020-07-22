MUMBAI: Indian fintech players have a plethora of opportunities in re-imagining banking products that are being offered at present, said V. Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive, IDFC First Bank.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest on Wednesday, Vaidyanathan said while banks and financial institutions have moved most of their products online, the products have not changed much.

“Most banks in India and all over the world have now started providing almost all services on mobile phones. You can open bank accounts, get a statement of account, enable transactions, free credit report among others. But the underlying product has not really changed," he said.

According to Vaidyanathan, what many banks and financial institutions have done is to move these products from the physical space to mobile, without reimagining the product.

“For instance, a personal loan needs to be a three-year loan and if you prepay you still have to pay a charge. That has not changed. Therefore, apart from digitising there is a big opportunity for fintechs to completely re-imagine the product suites that are being offered," he added.

The standard norm today on credit cards is 36%, the annual percentage rate (APR) nobody has changed despite becoming digital and if someone is coming along and creating products and services which fundamentally redefines the credit card business, there is a very big opportunity which comes up, said Vaidyanathan. The annual percentage rate is the rate of interest credit card companies charge during a billing cycle.

On serving the lower strata of the society, he said these people have all been served through physical means and so as a nation we have failed them in the last 60-70 years.

“We probably nationalised banks thinking that we will meet the financial needs of these people and probably at best open bank accounts but never lend credit," he said, adding that while digitisation is possible in terms of collecting money from these borrowers, the big opportunity is to use technology to provide not just credit but financial solutions to this segment of the society.

“Why I feel fintechs can do it is because they were born to the ecosystem, instead of other institutions that are trying to adopt technology and change," he said.

