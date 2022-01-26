Among those expanding its offerings is Dave Inc., a personal-finance startup that charges a $1-a-month membership fee, which last year upgraded its cash-advance product to allow advances up to $250, up from the previous limit of $100. While most banks offer a similar feature, there’s usually a fee. Dave offers no-fee cash advances for funds that are delivered within three business days; customers can opt to pay a fee and receive their funds within eight hours. Dave also recently added a feature that allows rent payments, cellphone bills and utilities that are paid through a checking account with the company to be automatically reported to the credit-reporting companies. Most credit reports don’t include these types of payments, though there are third-party services that help consumers do this. Automatically reporting this information can help customers improve their credit scores, says Jason Wilk, Dave’s co-founder and chief executive. The company also is building another feature to allow users to crowdfund for their savings goals, he says.