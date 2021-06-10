Fintech investors are hitting the Marqeta

However, the correlation between commerce growth and Marqeta isn’t necessarily perfect. For one, because Marqeta generates U.S. revenue in large part from keeping a share of the interchange fees it collects, it may be vulnerable to changes in how those fees are regulated. For now, Marqeta is in a prime position because the smaller banks it works with to issue cards are allowed under the rules to earn far higher rates than big banks on debit cards. Marqeta can also collect other per-transaction fees in markets where interchange isn’t part of the equation.