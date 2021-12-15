Fintechs are not better, just more focused than banks: Axis Bank's Sameer Shetty

Traditional banking as we know it is undergoing a massive transformation and coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the trend. In this context, the 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave brings together a wide gambit of speakers to delve deep and understand the transformation and what lies ahead in the future.

Fintechs are not better than banks in various parameters but more focused than the traditional financial service entities, said Axis Bank's Sameer Shetty.

Replying to a query on whether fintechs are in direct competition to financial services and the impact of fintech startups on Indian financial services, Axis Bank's Sameer Shetty said fintechs are not better, they are just more focused than banks.

"There are lot of players, not just fintechs where everyone is trying to address a slice of financial service whether it is payments or lending and so on.. To that extent, the emergence of fintechs have widened the category of financial services, Shetty said.

Fintech startups have also brought in more choices to customers and best of technologies in the current times. No financial service firm is the same when looking back say from a year ago. I think Banking firms will improve and adopt, he added.

Speaking on the impact of digital transformation on banks, Deepak Sharma, President and Chief Digital Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank said evolving technologies still don't have relevant use cases in the financial services.

V V Balaji, Head, Business Technology Group at ICICI Bank, said mobile banking has penetrated deep into the country even in the hinterland areas.

“Even in villages, they use quite a bit of tech these days. We Indians don't have too much legacy, which is an advantage and Indian banks are adopting very fast," Balaji said.

Indian banks don't have a legacy which is an advantage in terms of migrating to new technology, V V Balaji further added.

On blockchain technology, HDFC Bank's Anjani Rathor said the good thing about blockchain is that it needs a network.

