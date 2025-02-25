Industry
Mint Explainer | Fintechs launch CBDC wallets: Is RBI’s e-rupee set to take off?
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 25 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- The idea behind allowing fintechs to offer e-rupee wallets is to combine the trust and safety of a sovereign currency with superior payments experience of third-party apps.
Mumbai: Nine months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced allowing non-bank payments players into central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, two private fintech firms, CRED and MobiKwik, have opened e-rupee wallets for their users in partnership with Yes Bank.
