Fintechs in talks with RBI for easier provisioning for default loss guarantee-backed loans
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 01 Jun 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Fintechs say full provisions against loans backed by default loss guarantee will lead to ‘double provisioning’, with both the lending service providers and lenders setting aside buffers for the same loan pool.
Mumbai: Fintech companies and digital lenders are seeking easier provisioning norms for loan pools backed by their guarantees, even as the central bank has flagged inadequate provisioning for these loans, according to five industry experts.
