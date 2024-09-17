To be sure, about 70% of all bank loans—worth ₹169 trillion as of 23 August based on latest Reserve Bank of India data—are backed by collateral, industry experts said, with unsecured lending to consumers and small businesses making up the rest. Home, auto and gold loans are the traditional segments of secured credit where non-bank financial companies such as Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, Shriram Finance, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance and IIFL Finance dominate the market.