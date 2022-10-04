Firms, retail borrowers wary amid soaring rates

“Interest costs will definitely go up. However, to some extent, declining commodity prices will offset it. With rising interest rates, metal prices are coming down. There will be a structural shift in borrowing, too. Overseas projects form a significant part of our revenues. For the last couple of years, we shifted from dollar-denominated borrowing to rupee-dominated because of the arbitrage. Now, we may again resort to other currency borrowings. The interest rates are going up there, too, but premiums have been coming down," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive of KEC International Ltd, an engineering and construction company.

