First Citizens Acquires Much of Failed Silicon Valley Bank

Officials both in the U.S. and in Europe have taken multiple steps to attempt to shore up confidence in the global financial system. The U.S. moved to back uninsured depositors of Signature and Silicon Valley following their failure, in a bid to ease the anxieties of similar depositors at other banks. The FDIC last week sold “substantially all" of the deposits and some of the loans of Signature Bank to a unit of New York Community Bancorp Inc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}