First Republic Bank deposits tumble over $100 bn, explores layoff in Q22 min read 25 Apr 2023, 03:48 AM IST
First Republic Bank plans to slash expenses by cutting executive compensation, paring back office space, and laying off nearly 20% to 25% of employees in the second quarter
First Republic Bank shares sank more than 20% after the closing bell on Monday after the lender said deposits plunged by more than $100 billion in the first quarter and it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.
