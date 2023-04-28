The central conceit of most zombie flicks, like “28 Days Later", a film set in an apocalyptic London, is that a terrible disease has spread. It has turned legions of healthy humans into dangerous monsters. These walking dead now stalk the land: from afar it can be hard to discern if they are living or not. A little more than 28 days elapsed between the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the publication of First Republic Bank’s first-quarter earnings on April 24th—45 to be exact—but the earnings made clear American banking has at least one walking-dead institution.