First Republic Bank is on the edge of a precipice

There is no obvious escape for First Republic, unless depositors agree to return. It cannot earn its way out because net interest margins have collapsed. Selling off assets would not help either. Imagine the value of its loan book fell by, say, 10-15% in 2022, a price drop which would be less than the fall in the value of most mid-to-long-term government bonds. This would mean that if First Republic sold off such assets, all of its equity would be wiped out. Recapitalisation would be a solution, but investors do not seem keen. The bank’s share price plunged by 50% on April 25th. Its market capitalisation is now $1.2bn, down from $23bn in January. That leaves an SVB-style wind-down: First Republic is reported to be in talks with regulators.

