First Republic Bank shares hit record low, plans mass layoff at year end

First Republic Bank shares hit record low, plans mass layoff at year end2 min read 26 Apr 2023, 07:51 PM IST
First Republic Bank shares plunged 39.2% on Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased over 50% of its value just this week. The bank plans to layoff up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees at the end of last year
First Republic Bank shares plunged 39.2% on Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased over 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank's financial health and a media report that the US government was unwilling to intervene in the bank's rescue process.
