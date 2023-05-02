First Republic fails, and is snapped up by JPMorgan Chase

The deal offers two points of reassurance for the rest of the American banking system. The first is that the takeover is not a bolt from the blue. First Republic’s share price fell by 89% between March 8th and 20th, the period of acute panic after the fall of SVB. Since then, its name has been top of the list of lenders about which investors are fretting. When its share price began crashing again after it released a dismal set of quarterly earnings on April 24th, other American banks’ shares were unruffled, offering hope that its woes will not be contagious.

