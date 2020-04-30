Fitch downgrades viability ratings of four Indian banks citing covid-19 impact

Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the viability rating (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank by one notch each, citing the impact of covid-19 on operating environment.

While the viability rating of SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank was lowered to BB, for BoB it was lowered to BB-. The rating agency said that SBI’s VR downgrade reflects the heightened risks that weakening asset quality will pose to its less-than-satisfactory loss-absorption buffers.

“We expect the bank's financial performance to worsen in the foreseeable future, although asset-quality problems may not materialise until the effects of the 90-day regulatory moratorium on impaired loans recognition wear off, which may be in September 2020 and beyond," Fitch said about SBI.

Fitch has cut its forecast for India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the financial year ending March 2021 to 0.8% from a pre-pandemic forecast of 5.1%.

“The revised estimate highlights the impact that the sharp slowdown in business and consumer activity is likely to have across sectors, which will create fresh asset quality challenges for Indian banks," the rating agency said.

Fitch lowered the operating environment score for Indian banks to bb from bb+ in March while keeping it on a negative outlook due to the uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the pandemic.

For ICICI Bank, Fitch said that the VR downgrade highlights heightened risks to its asset quality and earnings from the disruption in business and consumer activity expected to continue well beyond the lockdown in India. However, the rating agency said it has also factored in ICICI Bank’s better loss-absorption buffers, which would support its VR longer than peers with weaker income and capital levels.

