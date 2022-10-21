Fitch Ratings affirms Axis Bank’s rating at `BB+’; outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirms Axis Bank’s rating at `BB+’; outlook stable2 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- Axis Bank business profile score to 'bb+', from 'bbb-', said Fitch report
Fitch Ratings on Friday has affirmed Axis Bank Limited's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The outlook has been marked as stable.
"The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and its Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bb+'," Fitch Ratings said.
The GSR is one level below the sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) and reflects the expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support for Axis relative to large state banks.
“The GSR reflects our view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support for Axis. The bank's systemic importance stems from its large share of system loans (6%) and deposits (5%) at end-March 2021, as well as its substantial retail deposit franchise," Fitch Ratings said.
The bank's large domestic franchise profile score has been changed to 'bb+', from 'bbb-'.
"We believe that Axis can leverage its retail-focused domestic franchise and above-average capitalisation to generate through-the-cycle profitable business opportunities and sustain its market share," said the Fitch report.
“The bank's systemic importance stems from its large share of system loans (6%) and deposits (5%) at end-March 2021, as well as its substantial retail deposit franchise. However, the probability of support is lower for Axis than for large state banks, which enjoy majority state ownership and strong linkages with the state," report added.
Axis Bank on October 20 posted a 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit, for the quarter ending September (Q2FY23).
It reported a net profit of ₹5,329.77 crore for the quarter under review. It had logged a profit of ₹3,133 for Q2FY22 and ₹4,125 crore for Q1FY23.
Its net interest income (NII) went up by 31 percent YoY to ₹10,360.3 crore, from ₹7,900 crore in Q2FY22.