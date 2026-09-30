Mint Explainer | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?

A Monday-to-Friday working week is the norm for core banking operations in much of Europe and in countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan. India, by contrast, continues to have a partially six-day banking week, with the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays while the first, third and fifth Saturdays are working.
With the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) setting up a high-level committee to examine the demand for a five-day banking week, Mint explains the proposal and how India’s system compares with other countries.