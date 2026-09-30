Mint Explainer | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?

Harsh Kumar
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 01:34 PM IST
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Unions argue that higher workloads, digitization, business targets and staff shortages support the case for a five-day week.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The IBA has set up a committee to examine the long-pending demand to make Saturdays holidays for bank employees. Here’s how India’s current banking week works, what could change and how it compares with other countries.

A Monday-to-Friday working week is the norm for core banking operations in much of Europe and in countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan. India, by contrast, continues to have a partially six-day banking week, with the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays while the first, third and fifth Saturdays are working.

With the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) setting up a high-level committee to examine the demand for a five-day banking week, Mint explains the proposal and how India’s system compares with other countries.

How does the banking week work in India?

Banks in India currently follow a partially six-day working week. The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are holidays, while the first, third and, where applicable, fifth Saturdays are working days. Sundays are holidays.

The system came into effect on 1 September 2015 after the government notified the second and fourth Saturdays as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, following an agreement between the IBA and bank employees’ unions.

Bank unions have since been seeking a complete shift to a Monday-to-Friday working week, with all Saturdays declared holidays.

The demand was part of the December 2023 understanding between the IBA and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and was subsequently included in the 12th bipartite settlement and ninth joint note signed on 8 March 2024. Its implementation was made subject to government approval and the necessary clearances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What has happened now?

The issue moved forward after the UFBU deferred its proposed three-day nationwide bank strike, scheduled for 28-30 September, following discussions with the IBA.

On 29 September, the IBA constituted a high-level committee to examine the five-day banking week demand. The committee is chaired by Bank of India managing director and chief executive Rajneesh Karnatak, with Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra as alternate chairman, and includes senior bankers and representatives of bank unions.

The committee will examine different modalities for implementing a five-day week, including alternatives to simply extending daily working hours. It will also consult stakeholders, including customers, and work towards a mutually acceptable arrangement.

The committee’s formation does not amount to approval of the five-day week. Any final implementation would require the relevant government notification and regulatory clearances.

Also Read | Capital buffers for market risks: Why banks must keep their own vigil

Why do bank unions want a five-day week?

Bank unions argue that employees are dealing with higher workloads amid greater digitization, business targets, regulatory requirements and staff shortages. They say a five-day week would improve work-life balance and bring bank employees closer to the working arrangements followed by several other institutions.

The unions have also argued that the expansion of digital banking has reduced customers’ dependence on physical branches for routine transactions. Internet banking, mobile banking, automated teller machines and digital payment systems remain available beyond normal branch hours.

Branches, however, continue to be important for cash transactions, documentation and other assisted banking services, particularly for customers who may not use digital channels.

Is a five-day banking week the norm elsewhere?

The Monday-to-Friday model is broadly the standard for core banking operations across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and much of Europe.

This does not mean every branch in these countries is closed on Saturdays. Some retail branches, particularly those in shopping centres or high-footfall areas, may operate for limited hours. Saturday, however, is generally not treated as a normal working day for core banking operations.

Japan, for example, generally follows a weekday banking schedule, with major bank branches closed on Saturdays and Sundays. In the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, select retail branches may offer Saturday services even though the core banking week is Monday to Friday.

Also Read | Four-day work week: An idea whose time is all but sure to come

What is the situation in Asia?

Banking practices are more varied across Asia.

Pakistan has a Saturday-Sunday weekend, with banks generally closed on both days. China follows a five-day working week for most government and white-collar employment, but banks commonly maintain weekend branch operations to cater to retail customers.

Singapore has a five-day clearing week, although some bank branches offer Saturday services. Malaysia and the Philippines also broadly operate around a Monday-to-Friday core week, while select branches, particularly those in malls, may open on Saturdays.

The distinction is important: a country can have a five-day working week for core banking operations while individual retail branches continue to offer limited weekend services.

What happens next?

In India, the existing system of bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays remains in force for now.

The IBA committee is expected to examine the operational modalities, including whether longer weekday hours or other arrangements would be required. It will also consider the views of customers and other stakeholders.

A final decision on implementing a five-day banking week would still require government approval and the necessary regulatory clearances.

For Indian banks, the issue is therefore not simply about converting Saturdays into holidays. It also involves determining how branch access, customer service and banking operations can be maintained under a Monday-to-Friday working calendar.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why did banks open on Sunday?

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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