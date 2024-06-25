Five PSBs likely to hit market with QIPs in FY25 to comply with Sebi norm
Summary
- The public shareholding of five banks, including UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Overseas Bank, currently ranges from 1.75% to 13.54%
New Delhi: Five state-owned banks are likely to hit the market with qualified institutional placements or QIPs in the second half of FY25 to reduce the central government's stake in their corporations to the maximum 75% mandated by the market regulator, two people aware of the matter said.