Five things to watch out for from RBI policy today

Rate Action: The MPC is likely to keep policy rates unchanged despite the persistent rise in inflation and strong bounce back in recovery. A Mint survey had shown that 10 economists were unanimous in their view that the committee will maintain repo rate at 4% along with the accommodative policy stance. All the economists polled expect RBI to remain in wait and watch mode for the rest of the fiscal year, contrary to their earlier projection of a rate cut before year end. While they do not expect a rate cut, these economists expect MPC to retain the dovish forward guidance for the remaining year. MPC in its October policy had stated that it will continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary up until the next financial year.