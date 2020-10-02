Flagged Dhanlaxmi issues, says ex-CEO

Ousted Dhanlaxmi Bank chief executive Sunil Gurbaxani said he has informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about some “unacceptable" events in the bank over the past six months and believes he paid the price of being upright and honest.

In an interview with Mint, Gurbaxani said he submitted his resignation to the board on Thursday and spoke of a “conspiracy" against him.

“I have resigned and just wanted to keep my morale and self-respect high. The fact that just a handful of shareholders voted out a managing director, one approved by the board and RBI, speaks of the conspiracy behind it," said Gurbaxani.

He said he was warned much before Wednesday’s annual general meeting (AGM) by some directors that he could be ousted, which meant that the move did not come as a complete surprise.

A person aware of the development had earlier told Mint that votes against the CEO are likely a result of friction with shareholders and within the management on issues, including the recent intervention of the central bank, which reportedly led to the termination of chief general manager P. Manikandan.

Gurbaxani was appointed MD and CEO for a period of three years with effect from 27 February 2020 and has more than three decades of banking experience with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and Axis Bank. However, in a strange turn of events, shareholders voted against his appointment on 30 September.

Gurbaxani received only 9.5% votes in his favour at the AGM. Shareholders approved appointment of all other directors with overwhelming majority.

Meanwhile, the bank said on Thursday that RBI has approved a plan for an interim arrangement through a committee of directors to exercise the powers of managing director till a replacement is found. The committee of directors will be constituted with G. Subramonia Iyer as chairman and G. Rajagopalan Nair and P.K Vijayakumar as members.

However, RBI has informed the bank that this the interim arrangement will not continue beyond four months.

