Flush with cash, lenders woo companies with cheap loans

With long-term loans allowed to float and deposit rates fixed, this could potentially lead to an asset-liability mismatch. The banker said this kind of lending can only be done by banks with a higher current and savings account (CASA) ratio. “Cost of funds has to be continuously brought down. You cannot take corporate deposits because they would ask for a higher deposit rate. Hence, banks would need to keep their cost of funds low by borrowing at a lower rate and keeping high CASA proportion," he added.