Flushed with liquidity, banks slash home loan rates to decadal lows

The rate war began on March 1 when market leader SBI, which has over ₹5 lakh crore of live home loan book and commanding a market share of 34% of the ₹14.17 lakh crore market, has even gone to the extent of waving the processing fee as well and cut the rates by 10 bps to 6.7%. The SBI offer of 6.7% with no processing fee is up to March 31 for loans up to ₹75 lakh and 6.75% for above that. It is also offering an additional 5 bps lower rate to women and if applied through its mobile app Yono, said Saloni Narayan, deputy managing director for retail business at SBI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}