FM bats for regional language usage in banking

She said that officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) learn the language of the state cadre to which they get attached, and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) also allows its cadre to choose one foreign language. “After all, if we want to compare ourselves to an all-India service, language is one of the things on which focus has to be given," Sitharaman said, adding that it is important for new recruits to voluntarily decide on a regional language in which they would want to specialize.