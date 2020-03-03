FM introduces Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to avoid PMC-like crisis

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Parliament to amend the banking regulation law to give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more power to regulate cooperative lenders and prevent frauds such as the one seen at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd.

Introducing the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, the finance minister said it is the ‘need of the hour’ to avoid a PMC Bank-like crisis in the future. Sitharaman said that PMC Bank fraud had put a lot of small depositors in difficulty and there were demands that the government should do something about it.

Cooperative banks are currently under the dual control of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and RBI. While the role of registrar of cooperative societies includes incorporation, registration, management, audit, supersession of board and liquidation, RBI is responsible for regulatory functions such maintaining cash reserve and capital adequacy, among others.

The administrative role will continue to be done by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The amendments will apply to all urban co-operative banks and multi-state cooperative banks.

“It is proposed to bring the co-operative banks on par with the developments in the banking sector through better management and proper regulation of co-operative banks with a view to ensure that the affairs of the co-operative banks are conducted in a manner that protects the interests of the depositors," according to the Bill.

“It is further proposed to strengthen the co-operative banks by increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and ensuring sound banking through the Reserve Bank of India," the Bill said.

In September, the RBI superseded PMC Bank’s board after uncovering several irregularities. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months, but subsequently relaxed to ₹50,000 as panic spread among depositors. The minister had also said audit of such banks will be as per central bank’s guidelines and recruitment for banks’ management will be based on certain qualifications. All these steps will be implemented by RBI in a phased manner.

The Bill could not be passed as the proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the second consecutive day as the ruling party and opposition members argued over discussions on the recent Delhi violence.

The budget session, which reconvened after a three-week break, resumed on Monday.

With inputs from PTI

