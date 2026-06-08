FM Nirmala Sitharaman on PMJDY: 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts bring millions into banking fold

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stated that the creation of over 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts has successfully integrated millions of citizens into the mainstream banking system.
The Jan Dhan initiative guarantees that welfare payouts, affordable insurance, and retirement pensions are delivered seamlessly without any leakages, according to a post on X from the minister's office.
"Garib Kalyan is Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's guarantee of dignity, opportunity and empowerment for every Indian," she said.
The finance minister noted that India has emerged as a global leader in combating poverty and economic vulnerability.
Inaugurated on 28 August 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) stands as one of the biggest financial inclusion programmes on earth.
Women comprise 56% of these account holders, and rural or semi-urban regions account for 67% of the opened accounts.
An impressive ₹45 lakh crore has been remitted straight to citizens via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.
Currently, 94% of the nation's adult demographic possesses a bank account.
These specific accounts feature no minimum-balance requirements, complimentary RuPay debit cards, accident coverage, and overdraft privileges.
The programme has effectively bridged the gap to formal finance, reshaping individual livelihoods and reforming the country’s economic landscape.
Sitharaman recently noted that the administration will continue with policy reforms to uphold India's economic strength amid international volatility, following fresh GDP figures indicating robust growth for fiscal year 2025-26.
Her observations followed official statistics, which revealed that India's economy experienced a vigorous expansion during FY 2025-26, with inflation-adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projected to increase by 7.7%.
In a post on X, Sitharaman said: "Our government led by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi is committed to further drive the 'Reform Express' with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amidst the global challenges."
Highlighting the widespread nature of this expansion, Sitharaman noted, "Significantly, fields like Manufacturing, Trade, Repair, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services linked to Broadcasting, Storage, alongside Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services achieved double-digit expansion in both Real and Nominal terms in FY 2025-26."
"Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.7% in FY 2025-26 (PE)," Sitharaman said, adding that "Real GVA has grown by 7.9% in FY 2025-26 (PE)."
These statements arrive as international markets continue to struggle with ongoing regional conflicts, supply chain frictions, and inconsistent developmental patterns.
The finance minister has reaffirmed that New Delhi remains dedicated to structural changes and regulatory actions designed to preserve India's upward path, pledging to secure "favourable economic progress despite worldwide headwinds."
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