FM Nirmala Sitharaman says PSBs must use technology to serve remote areas

In a strong message to step up access to credit, she told banks to ensure their staff are aware of government schemes and play a proactive role to help revive the economy. “Banks’ core business is to lend money and earn out of it. You will do that and, being public sector (banks), you will do things that are welfare-related as announced by the government... that awareness (about schemes pertaining to insurance, pension) will make them accessible to customers who want to avail them… It can’t be that your staff are ignorant of the schemes," she said.